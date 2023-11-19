Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BTT opened at $20.34 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

