BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BKN stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $223,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

