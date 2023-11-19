BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

