BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.3 %

BioNTech stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $31,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,711,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.