BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

