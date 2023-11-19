Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

