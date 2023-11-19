Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.01. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

