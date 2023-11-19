Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

