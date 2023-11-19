Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.73 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

