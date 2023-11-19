Berenberg Bank Trims Entain (LON:ENT) Target Price to GBX 1,510

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,510 ($18.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.43) to GBX 1,626 ($19.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,600 ($19.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.39) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.17 ($19.28).

Get Entain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain stock opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,182.85. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 833.80 ($10.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,031.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 15,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($178,723.86). 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.