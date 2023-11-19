Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCLD. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded CareCloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

CCLD opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet purchased 41,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $45,102.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,728 shares in the company, valued at $201,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

