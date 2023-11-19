BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

