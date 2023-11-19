Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 174,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 359,649 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $30.24.

The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 292,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,411,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $851.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

