Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

