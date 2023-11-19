Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

