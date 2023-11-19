BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.23.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.99. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.