BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
