Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %

BAYRY stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

