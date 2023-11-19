Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-5% yr/yr to ~$2.74-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.36 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

