Barrington Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.0 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after acquiring an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.