Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,011.80 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,011.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

