Barclays Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Cormark lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
