Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

