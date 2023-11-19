Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.39. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

