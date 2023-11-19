Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BMI opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.40. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

