B. Riley Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $14.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

