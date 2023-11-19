AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Daniel Drees Sells 11,021 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.68 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

