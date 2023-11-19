Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

