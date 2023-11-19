Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Autohome Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $31,050,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Autohome by 24.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,068,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 788,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $22,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 662,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

