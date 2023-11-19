AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AudioEye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Moradi purchased 29,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $167,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,681.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,947 shares of company stock worth $524,704 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

