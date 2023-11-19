Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.19.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $1,519,393.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,649 shares of company stock valued at $67,062,512 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

