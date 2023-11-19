Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors -6.23% -17.28% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $906.39 million $23.62 million 93.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 237.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 245 1347 1902 137 2.53

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.