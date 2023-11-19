Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Atkore Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. Atkore has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

