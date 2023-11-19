ATB Capital Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$54.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.62.

PKI stock opened at C$43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$25.14 and a twelve month high of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

