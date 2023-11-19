Atb Cap Markets Comments on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.14%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.