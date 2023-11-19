Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 308 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 276 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £430.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). Company insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

