Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.12) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). Company insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
