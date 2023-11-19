Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Astronics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Astronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
