Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

