Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 691,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASBRF
Asahi Group Price Performance
About Asahi Group
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.