Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 691,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Asahi Group Price Performance

About Asahi Group

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

