Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 673.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

