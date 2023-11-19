Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $15,775,500.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ARES opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 77.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 186.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,544,000 after acquiring an additional 330,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.