Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 160,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 281,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

