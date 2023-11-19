AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppFolio in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppFolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $200.56 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $211.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 0.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AppFolio by 97.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppFolio by 34.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

