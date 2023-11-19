Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

