APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

