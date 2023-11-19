Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 684.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of ANSLF opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Ansell has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.66.
About Ansell
