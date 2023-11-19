Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 684.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLF opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Ansell has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

