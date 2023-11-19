Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -0.94% -0.49% -0.23% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 12.55% 10.00% 0.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 1.00 -$1.05 million ($0.22) -28.64 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.59 -$53.10 million $0.55 9.53

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit Hotel Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.92%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.97%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

