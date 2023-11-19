Analyzing Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 0.23% -1.05% 0.47% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.96 billion 0.13 $36.61 million $0.20 56.60 Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sleep Number and Howden Joinery Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sleep Number and Howden Joinery Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 3 0 0 2.00 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sleep Number presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.29%. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus price target of $11.59, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

