Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $6.72

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 83.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 377,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Infinera Company Profile

Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

