Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $6.72

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INFN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infinera Stock Performance
NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.