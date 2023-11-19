Analysts Issue Forecasts for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$31.47 and a 12-month high of C$38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.92.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

