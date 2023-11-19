AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $35,593.74 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,593.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 237,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $17.10 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

